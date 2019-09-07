Taliban Abducts Six Media Workers in Paktia

(Last Updated On: September 7, 2019)

Taliban militants have abducted six media workers in eastern Paktia province of Afghanistan, an official said on Saturday.

Paktika police spokesman Shah Mohammad Aryan told Ariana News that the incident happened late on Friday in Saraki area of Zurmat district in Paktia province.

He added that the abducted individuals used to work as local journalists for different media organizations.

According to the official, the group of journalists was on their way to Paktia province to attend a two-day workshop when they were abducted.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the report yet.

Recently, the insurgent group warned to target those media organizations who are broadcasting anti-Taliban advertisements.