Taliban Abducted 60 Truck Drivers in Samangan

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2019)

Taliban militants have abducted 60 truck drivers in Samangan province on Thursday morning, a local official said.

The head of Samangan provincial council Raz Mohammad Muahdi said the incident has taken place in Raig Kotal area of the province.

He added that all truck drivers used to pay seven to ten thousand Afghanis per month to the Taliban militants in the past.

According to Mr. Muahdi, Taliban had warned of burning the trucks if they fail to pay the money.

Mohammad Hanif Rezaee, a spokesman for 209th Shaheen Corps confirmed the incident, saying that tribal elders have mediated to recover the abducted drivers.

The Taliban group has not made a comment about the report yet.