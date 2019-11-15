Takhar’s District Police Chief Killed in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2019)

Mohammad Afzal Hakimi, the police chief for Warsaj district of Takhar province, was killed alongside his three bodyguards in a Taliban ambush in Baghlan province, local security officials confirmed.

According to Ahmad Jawid Basharat, a spokesman for Baghlan police, the incident happened on Friday morning on the Takhar-Baghlan highway.

Basharat further added that although police forces from Jalga district headed for support, the assailants could escape the scene.

Moreover, local officials in Baghlan blame Taliban for the assassination of Hakimi, but the militant group has not commented in the regard yet.

Afzal Hakimi served as police chief for Jalga district of Baghlan province before his appointment in Takhar’s Warsaj district.

Takhar and Baghlan are volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where insurgents have a huge presence in a number of their districts and are usually carrying out attacks against Afghan forces in the area.