Takhar’s Darqad Completely Cleared of Militants: MoD

Darqad district of northern Takhar province has been cleared of Taliban militants, Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement.
The Taliban fighters had captured the district on September, 10.
Afghan forces launched a clearance operation to crackdown militants in the district on October 16.
The Defense Ministry announced that Darqad was “completely cleared of insurgents at around 5 am on Friday.”
According to the statement, at least 60 Taliban fighters were killed in the raids, “dead bodies of the militants remained on the battlefield.”
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.
It comes as Afghan forces recaptured the Dahan-e-Ghori district of Baghlan province on Wednesday night after three years.
The district was fallen to the hands of the Taliban on August 14, 2016.