Takhar’s Darqad Completely Cleared of Militants: MoD

(Last Updated On: October 25, 2019)

Darqad district of northern Takhar province has been cleared of Taliban militants, Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement.

The Taliban fighters had captured the district on September, 10.

Afghan forces launched a clearance operation to crackdown militants in the district on October 16.

The Defense Ministry announced that Darqad was “completely cleared of insurgents at around 5 am on Friday.”

According to the statement, at least 60 Taliban fighters were killed in the raids, “dead bodies of the militants remained on the battlefield.”

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.

It comes as Afghan forces recaptured the Dahan-e-Ghori district of Baghlan province on Wednesday night after three years.

The district was fallen to the hands of the Taliban on August 14, 2016.