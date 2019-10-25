Breaking News

Takhar’s Darqad Completely Cleared of Militants: MoD

Ariana News Leave a comment 0 Views

(Last Updated On: October 25, 2019)

Darqad district of northern Takhar province has been cleared of Taliban militants, Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement.

The Taliban fighters had captured the district on September, 10.

Afghan forces launched a clearance operation to crackdown militants in the district on October 16.

The Defense Ministry announced that Darqad was “completely cleared of insurgents at around 5 am on Friday.”

According to the statement, at least 60 Taliban fighters were killed in the raids, “dead bodies of the militants remained on the battlefield.”

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.

It comes as Afghan forces recaptured the Dahan-e-Ghori district of Baghlan province on Wednesday night after three years.

The district was fallen to the hands of the Taliban on August 14, 2016.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

Security Forces Retook Dahan-e-Ghori District after Three Years

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2019)Afghan security forces recaptured a key district in northern Baghlan …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News