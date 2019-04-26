Takhar Ay-Khanoom Port Collapsed to Taliban

(Last Updated On: April 26, 2019)

The Ay-Khanoom port in the Dasht-e Qala district of Takhar province has collapsed into the hands of Taliban militant group late on Wednesday night, a local official confirmed.

Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar police told Ariana News that the port was fallen to the hands of Taliban insurgents after the Afghan forces retreated the port and moved back into the center of Dasht-e Qala district.

The AyKhanoon port was under Taliban fighters siege for nearly two weeks.

“The Afghan soldiers had launched operation and broken up the siege, but the forces had halted the operation without coordinating with the local officials and they retreated the bases without any further clashes with the Taliban militants,” Asir said.

According to Asir, the reinforcements were headed to the Ay-Khanoom for the retake of the port.

Meanwhile, Afghan security forces said that the forces retreated from the district due to the lack of assistance and reinforcement troops.

The Taliban militants group in a statement claimed that its fighters have seized control of the Ay-Khanoon port including the Commissary and three checkpoints.

Located on the west part of Dasht-e-Qala district, Aai Khanum is a low-income port where businessmen invested less due to road failure, lack of a well-maintained bridge over the river to Tajikistan.