Breaking News

Takhar Airstrikes Kill 40 Taliban Militants

Ariana News Leave a comment 0 Views

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2019)

At least 40 Taliban militants were killed in airstrikes in Takhar province, local officials confirmed to Ariana News.

According to provincial spokesman Jawad Hejri, the strikes were conducted on Tuesday night in Khawajah Bahawodin district of Takhar province.

He added that at least five senior Taliban commanders were also among the 40 killed  while 30 other insurgents were wounded in the raids.

Meanwhile, Taliban rejects the number of casualties claimed by Afghan forces.

The group further claimed that an Afghan Security base in the district is under their siege and high casualties have been imposed to the forces.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

Sticky Bomb Blast Injures Seven Civilians in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2019)Seven civilians were injured in an explosion in eastern Nangahar …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News