Takhar Airstrikes Kill 40 Taliban Militants

At least 40 Taliban militants were killed in airstrikes in Takhar province, local officials confirmed to Ariana News.

According to provincial spokesman Jawad Hejri, the strikes were conducted on Tuesday night in Khawajah Bahawodin district of Takhar province.

He added that at least five senior Taliban commanders were also among the 40 killed while 30 other insurgents were wounded in the raids.

Meanwhile, Taliban rejects the number of casualties claimed by Afghan forces.

The group further claimed that an Afghan Security base in the district is under their siege and high casualties have been imposed to the forces.