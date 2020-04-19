Tajikistan’s Premier League supports Coronavirus affected regional countries

(Last Updated On: April 19, 2020)

Tajikistan’s Football Premier League has shown supports to Coronavirus affected regional countries.

Firstly one of the games of the third week of the league, the players stood before the big banner with the flags of Afghanistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, and Uzbekistan, and expressed their support for these affected countries.

So far, no positive cases of Coronavirus were reported in the country.

The country’s Premier League tournaments are being held behind closed doors.

It comes as all football matches have been suspended due to the spread of Coronavirus.

There are 2,331,099 cases tested positive worldwide, with 160,952 deaths and 598,584 recoveries.

So far, 83804 people in China, 36793 people in Russia, 1661 people in Kazakhstan, 1495 individuals in Uzbekistan, Afghanistan saw 993 cases and 554 others have been infected to the virus.