Tajikistan restores electricity supply to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 7, 2020)

Tajikistan has resumed the supply of electricity to Afghanistan after water levels in the reservoir powering the Nurek Hydroelectric Power Plant reached the required levels.

Speaking to Asia Plus, Nozir Yodgori, a spokesman for Tajikistan’s national power utility company, said the electricity deliveries have resumed and Afghanistan is reportedly receiving 1.3 million kWh of Tajik electricity per day.

“If the opportunity arises, we will increase electricity deliveries to Afghanistan,” Yodgori said.

Tajikistan suspended the supply of electricity to Afghanistan in July due to a dramatic drop in water levels in the Nurek reservoir.

In a statement released on July 28, the Tajik government said low water levels in the Nurek reservoir were caused by little snowfall in the mountains during the winter.

According to Asia Plus, Tajikistan supplied 546.6 million kWh of electricity to Afghanistan in the first six months of this year.

According to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s power company, the country generates around 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity mainly from hydropower followed by fossil fuel and solar. About 1,000 MW more is imported from neighboring Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran and Turkmenistan.