Business

Tajikistan restores electricity supply to Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: September 7, 2020)

Tajikistan has resumed the supply of electricity to Afghanistan after water levels in the reservoir powering the Nurek Hydroelectric Power Plant reached the required levels. 

Speaking to Asia Plus, Nozir Yodgori, a spokesman for Tajikistan’s national power utility company, said the electricity deliveries have resumed and Afghanistan is reportedly receiving  1.3 million kWh of Tajik electricity per day.

“If the opportunity arises, we will increase electricity deliveries to Afghanistan,” Yodgori said.

 Tajikistan suspended the supply of electricity to Afghanistan in July due to a dramatic drop in water levels in the Nurek reservoir. 

In a statement released on July 28, the Tajik government said low water levels in the Nurek reservoir were caused by little snowfall in the mountains during the winter.

According to Asia Plus, Tajikistan supplied 546.6 million kWh of electricity to Afghanistan in the first six months of this year. 

According to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s power company, the country generates around 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity mainly from hydropower followed by fossil fuel and solar. About 1,000 MW more is imported from neighboring Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran and Turkmenistan.

Business

9,000 goods containers held up for months by Pakistani officials

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: September 7, 2020)

As Pakistan’s trade with Afghanistan continues to decline another problem has reared its head – that of about 9,000 containers loaded with goods worth more than $400 million stuck at Pakistani ports. 

Bloomberg reported Monday that these containers have been held up for about five months. There are two reasons for this, the report stated. 

Firstly customs officials are screening all the cargo instead of the five percent they used to check before the COVID-19 outbreak and secondly because not all trucks have GPS trackers – which are mandatory to stop theft and to ensure the containers don’t go missing along Taliban controlled routes. 

However, the company tasked to install trackers refuted these claims. 

Ghulam Nayab, commercial consular at the Afghanistan consulate in Karachi told Bloomberg that “transit consignments that landed in June are still lying at Karachi port,” said Nayab.

South Asia Pakistan Terminal, the nation’s biggest and deepest container terminal, alone has a backlog of 1,600 boxes, according to Rashid Jamil, chief executive officer of SAPT, a unit of Hutchison Port Holdings.

This, according to Bloomberg, is eroding Pakistan’s trade surplus to Afghanistan even further as a sharp decline has been recorded over the past three years. 

In this time, Pakistani exports to Afghanistan have dropped more than 40 percent in the three years that ended in June, to $889 million, according to official data. 

Bilateral trade stood at $1.01 billion last fiscal year, down more than 38 percent from $1.64 billion in fiscal 2018, reported Bloomberg.

Afghanistan meanwhile has tried to push for quicker clearance of these containers and also requested that Pakistan waive the demurrage and detention charges, which range from $120 to $200 a day, according to Nayab’s letter to the Pakistani customs office.

“Traders are losing millions of dollars because of shipping and port demurrages,” Nayab said.

Business

Another shipment of wheat from India arrives at Chabahar Port

Ariana News

Published

2 days ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: September 5, 2020)

India’s eighth shipment of wheat for Afghanistan arrived on Saturday at Chabahar Port in Iran, officials confirmed. 

The cargo ship loaded with 8,097 tons of wheat is part of the gift of 75,000 tons from India to Afghanistan. 

Already, 53,000 tons have arrived over the past few months. 

Managing Director of Sistan and Balouchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, Behrouz Aqayee said Saturday that once the cargo has been offloaded it will again be transported to Afghanistan by road. 

This shipment is in accordance with a trilateral agreement between Afghanistan, Iran and India allowing land-locked Afghanistan critical access to a sea port. 

Since the agreement, signed in 2016, at least 14 cargo ships have carried basic goods for Afghanistan via Chabahar over the past two years.

Business

Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: August 31, 2020)

Two new key trade corridors between Iran and Central Asian countries, through Afghanistan, have been launched and are expected to considerably boost trade activities in the region. 

According to Ruhollah Latifi, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the two corridors are the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran (KTAI) route and the Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan corridor. 

He told Tehran Times that the aim of the corridors is to bolster trade via Iranian borders. 

According to IRICA, Iran sent two shipments of goods from Shahid Rajaei Port in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas to Uzbekistan via the newly established Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan corridor a few weeks ago. This was a pilot operation to assess the route and proved successful.

According to IRICA Director of Transit Bureau Mostafa Ayati, the launch of the KTAI route in late July was also successful. 

Ayati said as a short and low-cost route to Central Asian countries under the TIR Convention, the development of transit corridors through Afghanistan is supported by both international bodies and the Iranian government.

He said all stakeholders were determined to develop this sector.

“The pilot opening of this corridor indicates that Afghanistan is seriously determined to develop transit in its territory and connect Central Asian countries to the southern waters, including the ports along the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman (Chabahar),” he noted.

Tehran Times reported that on July 26, Iran sent two truckloads of goods from Shahid Rajaei Port to Kyrgyzstan through the KTAI corridor for the first time.

The corridor was launched by IRICA in collaboration with the International Road Transport Union (IRU), and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) under the framework of the TIR Convention.

The Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) is a multilateral treaty that was concluded in Geneva on 14 November 1975 to simplify and harmonize the administrative formalities of international road transport.

A third corridor, India-Iran-Afghanistan route, is another critical route for trade through Iran between India and Afghanistan. This route is already up and running. Recently the seventh shipment of wheat from India for Afghanistan arrived at Chabahar Port. 

