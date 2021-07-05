Latest News
Tajikistan reports over 1,000 Afghan soldiers flee across border
Central Asian media outlet Akipress reported early Monday that over 1,000 Afghan military personnel retreated to Tajikistan on Sunday as Taliban fighters closed in on border crossings between the two countries.
Akipress said the Taliban captured Khwahan, Shekay, Nusay, Maimay, Sheghnan, and Ishkashim districts in Badakhshan province, which all border Tajikistan.
According to the report, 1,037 Afghan military personnel crossed into Tajikistan following armed clashes with the Taliban.
This comes after reports emerged over the weekend that at least 300 Afghan security force members crossed into Tajikistan on Saturday amid heavy clashes with the Taliban.
China’s FM urges Washington to work toward solutions
State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged Washington to act with sincerity and work toward solutions on a variety of hot-spot issues including Afghanistan.
Addressing the ninth World Peace Forum in Beijing on Saturday, Wang said since the US military began withdrawing from Afghanistan, violence has spiked and the urgent need for humanitarian assistance has increased substantially.
China Daily reported that according to Wang, the top priority in Afghanistan is to maintain peace and stability and to prevent wars and chaos.
In line with this, he said the United States, as the initiator of the Afghanistan issue, should ensure a smooth transition during the troops withdrawal process and ensure its done “in a responsible manner”.
On Iran’s nuclear issue, Wang said the US should correct its mistakes and take the initiative to lift illegal, unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran and third parties in an all-around, clean and thorough manner, China Daily reported.
Former President Hamid Karzai also spoke, via video link, during the World Peace Forum, and said that China, in particular, can play a significant role in improving Afghanistan’s relations with Pakistan.
“It’s committed also to peace and stability to Afghanistan and the region, China is also a great friend of Pakistan, and Pakistan is the biggest neighbor of Afghanistan as well.
“Afghanistan, Pakistan and China are neighbors. We are connected geographically. China plays a very important role, a significant role in improving the relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and in makes sure that a synchronized relationship is established between the two countries.
“So this way, I as an Afghan, feel a lot more hopeful towards a better future than I was before, because we are now on our own, and it is in our interest in Afghanistan, and certainly in our neighborhood, to bring peace to Afghanistan, and if we join hands, we will certainly gain it sooner rather than later,” said Karzai.
Karzai ‘hopeful’ of better future but calls on China to assist
Former President Hamid Karzai said he feels a lot more hopeful of a better future for Afghanistan but also urged China to play a role in helping Afghanistan secure peace.
Speaking in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN) via video link during the World Peace Forum, which opened in Beijing Saturday, Karzai said that China, in particular, can play a significant role in improving Afghanistan’s relations with Pakistan.
“It’s committed also to peace and stability to Afghanistan and the region, China is also a great friend of Pakistan, and Pakistan is the biggest neighbor of Afghanistan as well.
“Afghanistan, Pakistan and China are neighbors. We are connected geographically. China plays a very important role, a significant role in improving the relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and in makes sure that a synchronized relationship is established between the two countries.
“So this way, I as an Afghan, feel a lot more hopeful towards a better future than I was before, because we are now on our own, and it is in our interest in Afghanistan, and certainly in our neighborhood, to bring peace to Afghanistan, and if we join hands, we will certainly gain it sooner rather than later,” said Karzai.
US confirms transfer of largest base in Afghanistan to ANDSF
American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday after 20 years in the country and amid warnings from top military commanders that the country could descend into civil war without them.
“The turnover today of Bagram Air Base to the Afghanistan National Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are key milestones in our drawdown process, reflecting a smaller US force presence in Afghanistan,” Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said.
The withdrawal from Bagram brought an effective end to the longest war in U.S. history.
The base, an hour’s drive north of Kabul, was where the U.S. military coordinated its air war and logistical support for its entire Afghan mission. The Taliban thanked them for leaving, Reuters reported.
For the international forces, more than 3,500 of whom were killed in Afghanistan, the exit came with no pageantry. A Western diplomat in Kabul said Washington and its NATO allies had “won many battles, but have lost the Afghan war.”
