Tajikistan reduces power supply to Afghanistan from 350 to 40MW
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country’s national power company, announced Monday that imported electricity from Tajikistan to Afghanistan has been reduced from 350 megawatts to 40 megawatts effective Tuesday.
In a statement released on Monday, DABS said the power has been reduced due to water shortages in Tajikistan.
However, DABS stated that an alternative had been found and that an additional 200 megawatts from Uzbekistan is being imported for Kabul and other provinces. DABS also said it was hoping to secure a further 200 megawatts as soon as possible.
“We faced the issue at 7am on Sunday, the electricity company was able to talk to Uzbekistan, and now we have provided 200 megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan to Kabul,” Wahidullah Tawhidi, a spokesman for DABS said.
“Considering the domestic electricity, we have a total of 300 megawatts of electricity. We’re trying to get another 200 megawatts of electricity as soon as possible. The power in Kabul is relatively good right now,” he said.
According to DABS, electricity imported from Tajikistan serves Kabul, Nangarhar, Laghman, Logar, Pakita, Khost, Parwan, Panjshir, Kapisa, Baghlan, and parts of Kunduz provinces.
Meanwhile, economists say that more needs to be done to boost the domestic energy sector, especially regarding renewable energy and the production of energy from natural resources such as natural gas.
In November 2019, Bayat Power made history for Afghanistan when it successfully implemented the nation’s first 40-megawatt gas-powered Independent Power Producer (IPP) in over four decades using natural gas.
According to experts, Afghan Gas requires a lot of attention from the Afghan government in order to optimize its operations so as to sufficiently supply fuel for the 40MW power plant which is the only one of its kind in operation currently.
“If investments had been done on the electricity sector over the last decade, we would have become an exporter of electricity by now. I wish investors would successfully implement projects in the energy sector, similar to what Bayat Power did in Jawzjan and other provinces, lighting up thousands of homes,” an Afghan economist Hakimullah Sediqqi said.
“The government should think about this. In the long run, we should see the opening of dams, the opening of solar power, and have plentiful natural gas reserves worth billions of dollars. We should be able to use these resources to solve our problems of poverty and unemployment,” said Salim Toofan, an economic expert.
DABS meanwhile agreed that Afghanistan does have the means to produce power for the country.
“There is the capacity of using solar, gas, and water energy to generate electricity in Afghanistan,” said Tawhidi.
“Currently, the solar system in Kandahar province generates 40 megawatts, and the hydroelectric power dam of Helmand also generates 100 megawatts of electrical power,” he said.
However, noting private investors’ achievements in this sector, he said: “Bayat and Ghazanfar Groups have invested in power production utilizing natural gas in the northern part of the country, of which Bayat group’s electricity supply project is operational.”
He said: “There are opportunities for the private sector to invest in energy supply, and the government is ready to cooperate with them.”
The use of natural gas in energy production, specifically by Bayat Power – the first natural gas power plant in Afghanistan – has the potential to boost domestic energy production to 200MW as planned, provided Afghan Gas can deliver the much-needed fuel to operate the state of the art SGT-A45 Siemen’s turbines, which are the first to be deployed worldwide, in Afghanistan.
China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal agree to jointly fight COVID-19
China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal have agreed to work together to strengthen cooperation and boost economic recovery during their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agreement was reached during a video conference on Monday night between Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar, China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quresh and Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.
وزرای خارجه افغانستان، چین، پاکستان و نیپال در جریان اجلاس چهارجانبه خویش روی همکاری صحی، اقتصادی و تامین آتش بس بشردوستانه در افغانستان تاکید نمودند.@Granhewad pic.twitter.com/oPsXFC4GrG
— MFA Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) July 27, 2020
During the conference, the ministers discussed ways to boost cooperation in their countries’ fight against coronavirus and ways to boost economic recovery in light of the pandemic, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.
Wang Yi said that as a neighbor and partner, China stands ready to continue to work with Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Nepal to overcome difficulties, safeguard people’s health, promote the resumption of work and production and enhance people’s livelihood until the pandemic is over.
The ministers from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal said the three sides are willing to deepen cooperation with China to fight COVID-19, ensure the flow of trade and transport corridors, facilitate people-to-people and trade connection, build a “silk road of health” and community of a shared future for humanity.
According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, the foreign ministers also stressed the importance of promoting the resumption of key cooperation projects and expanding new areas of digital cooperation.
More efforts are needed to promote the joint efforts of the Belt and Road and explore ways to synergize the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, the foreign ministers said.
Wang Yi said: “We should support the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.”
Afghan transit trade via Pakistan’s Gwadar port begins
Transit trade to Afghanistan through Pakistan’s strategic Gwadar seaport began on Sunday with a consignment of bulk cargo from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Anadolu Agency reported.
“The first transit consignment of bulk cargo through Gwadar to Afghanistan started today. Several consignments are lined up for coming days,” said Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, on Twitter.
“We have crossed another milestone towards establishing our credentials as a transit city,” he added.
The ship carrying trade goods for Afghanistan anchored at the port, after which the goods were transported to Afghanistan after customs clearance, local broadcaster Geo News reported.
With its 600-kilometer coastline, Gwadar is a key deep seaport currently operated by China, which seeks to gain direct access to the Indian Ocean via Gwadar in line with its $64 billion Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.
The economic corridor is hoped to provide China cheaper access to Africa and the Middle East and also earn Pakistan billions of dollars to provide transit facilities to the world’s second-largest economy.
On July 13, Islamabad reopened a key border crossing to resume exports from Afghanistan to India under the Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA). Anadolu Agency reported.
The 2010 bilateral trade agreement provides Afghan traders access to the eastern Wagah border with India, where Afghan goods are offloaded onto Indian trucks.
The agreement, however, does not permit Indian goods to be loaded onto trucks for transit back to Afghanistan.
Last month, Pakistan also reopened three key trade routes – the southwestern Chaman, northwestern Torkham, and Ghulam Khan border crossings – for transit trade and exports to Afghanistan.
Afghanistan fresh fruit production increases by 25% this year
Officials at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock say that this year, the production of agricultural products and fresh fruit has increased by 25 percent compared to last year.
They consider the next two months important in the production and export of agricultural products and say that at the end of these two months, they will share the exact figures with the people.
Officials at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock say agricultural production was low last year, but this year, agricultural production, especially in the fresh fruit sector, has increased significantly. According to them, they have worked a lot with farmers and gardeners in the capacity building sector this year.
“According to the reports of our local colleagues, it has been determined that our products have increased by 25% compared to last year,” said Akbar Rostami, a spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture and Maldives.
The Chamber of Agriculture acknowledges the increase in agricultural products and says that now the Ministry of Commerce must find domestic and foreign markets for agricultural products.
“We accept that our products have increased, but serious measures must be taken for marketing,” said Mirwais Hajizadah, deputy director of the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade says that due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, trade in the country faced difficulties, but now they have been able to export agricultural products.
Jawad Dabir, spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said: “At the beginning of the current fiscal year, we faced problems in the export sector, but now our exports are going to the markets of the countries in the region. Efforts are also being made to reach global markets.”
Economists are still critical of export policy, saying serious measures should be taken.
