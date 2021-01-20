Latest News
Tajikistan launches start of training center for regional rescue workers
Tajikistan’s Emergencies Committee chief Rustam Nazarzoda on Tuesday announced work had started on a new training center for rescue workers from Tajikistan and other Central Asian countries including Afghanistan.
According to a statement, the Tajik government said this was part of its “Stabilization of Tajikistan’s Southern Border Region with Afghanistan” project.
At an official ceremony to mark the event, Nazarzoda stated that implementation of the project would improve the skills of rescue workers and consolidate regional rescue forces to respond to natural disasters and other crises.
The center in Qaratogh Gorge covers an area of 28 hectares and will consist of training, administrative and residential blocks, a canteen, gym, stadium as well as training-simulation and modular complexes.
The aim of the project “Stabilization of Tajikistan’s Southern Border Region with Afghanistan” is to address various threats and risks related to natural disasters, which Tajikistan says it frequently faces along its southern border.
Latest News
Two explosions rattle Nangarhar
Featured
Attacks are against the values of Islam, Atmar tells OIC chief
Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar held talks on Wednesday with Yousef al-Othaimeen, the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Saudi Arabia and discussed the current peace talks being held in Doha, Qatar.
In a statement, the Jeddah-based organization said discussions were held on the peace process, and on how the OIC can support the talks.
Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s commitment to supporting the Afghan people, and development projects in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Atmar praised the OIC for its role in forging unity among Islamic countries in support of the peace process and for issuing special resolutions to form a consensus among Islamic countries to resolve the crisis in Afghanistan.
At the meeting, Atmar called the war in Afghanistan illegitimate from the point of view of Islam.
“The crimes that are being committed in Afghanistan today are completely incompatible with the beliefs of Muslims and Islamic teachings; Attacks on female judges, killings of Kabul University students and attacks on maternity hospitals are certainly not justifiable in Islam,” he said.
Atmar also stated that if the opposition is truly committed to peace, the Afghan government would not see any obstacles to national reconciliation and the success of the peace process, and would be ready to pave the way for political participation on all sides in accordance with the free will of the Afghan people and internationally accepted standards.
“We want the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to continue its previous demands to end the bloodshed and resolve the political crisis in Afghanistan through holding follow-up meetings, expert consultations and sending special groups to consult with the teams,” he said.
In response to the Foreign Minister’s remarks, the Secretary-General of the OIC said that he commends and supports the flexible and adaptable position of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan towards peace.
Al-Othaimeen pointed out that killing, violence and intimidation are contrary to the essence of Islam and that people should be made aware that Islam is not a religion of terror and violence, but a religion of unity and convergence.
He praised the role of religious scholars in this regard, saying that scholars in Islamic societies have an important position not only from a religious point of view but also from a political point of view.
Latest News
Taliban unwavering over Islamic Emirate: sources
The Taliban is demanding a total Islamic system in Afghanistan, stating that there is no possibility of reforming the current government, sources said Wednesday.
This comes after the Afghan Republic’s talks team and the Taliban team resumed negotiations in Doha two weeks ago. However, the two sides have not made any significant progress since the start of the second round of negotiations.
But sources familiar with the ongoing peace talks told Ariana News that the Taliban are not interested in discussing an agenda with the Republic’s team, and that the group is focused instead on the following issues:
1- The Taliban is demanding the release of their remaining prisoners and the removal of the group’s leaders and members from the US Blacklist; the Afghan government has however requested the US not to give in to the Taliban’s demands.
2- The Taliban demands a pure Islamic system in Afghanistan, stating that the current government cannot be reformed.
3- Apparently, the Taliban are waiting for US President-elect Joe Biden to be inaugurated and to see what his position will be with regards to the Afghan peace process.
4- The Taliban says that the targeted killings of civilians, including the assassination of two female judges this week in Kabul, were unavoidable as they all supported a “puppet government”.
The Taliban has, however, so far, not commented on these claims.
Meanwhile, Vice President Amrullah Saleh stated that in order to move forward with the peace talks, trust needs to be built between the two sides. This, he said, will not be “achieved by killing civilians or kidnapping people from highways.”
In his daily 6:30 am meeting, Saleh threatened the Taliban that if the militant group continues to kill innocent people, members of civil society, and carry out bombings, “then not just the release of Taliban prisoners will be on the peace talks agenda but their lives will be” a point of discussion.
Two explosions rattle Nangarhar
Attacks are against the values of Islam, Atmar tells OIC chief
Taliban unwavering over Islamic Emirate: sources
Iran’s president urges Biden to return to 2015 nuclear deal
Biden team still to review US-Taliban deal: Blinken
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Humvee explosion causes massive damage in Faryab
Chinese journalist who reported on Wuhan outbreak jailed for 4 years
Taliban using child soldiers on the battlefield: Paktia governor
Tahawol: Prospects for Afghanistan peace talks discussed
Sola: Intra-Afghan talks discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Interview with Ghulam bahaudin Jailani, State Ministry for Disaster Management Authority
Zerbena: Interview with Nizamudin Khpalwak about the completion of Kamal Khan and Shorabak dam projects
Pas Az Khabar: Parliament rejects draft budget for second time
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Taliban drones bomb 217 Pamir Military Corps in Kunduz
-
Business5 days ago
‘Digital Silk Road’ on track as Afghanistan and Turkmenistan connect
-
Latest News5 days ago
NSA warns of Taliban’s intent to ‘seize power’ once foreign troops leave
-
Business4 days ago
Parliament rejects draft budget for second time
-
Latest News5 days ago
American troops down to 2,500: US acting defense secretary
-
COVID-193 days ago
Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine
-
Latest News4 days ago
12 local police killed in Taliban attack in Herat
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kunduz worshipers storm radio station on orders of Imam