Tajik president deploys 20,000 troops to border with Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2021)

Tajikistan will deploy thousands of troops along its border with Afghanistan amid fierce fighting between the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and the Taliban.

During a National Security Council meeting on Monday, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon ordered the Tajik military to deploy 20,000 soldiers along the Afghan-Tajik border, the Tajikistan president’s office stated.

Rahmon also raised concerns over the situation in Afghanistan with his Uzbek and Kazakh counterparts.

Dushanbe, meanwhile, stated that the three countries have emphasized the importance of joint cooperation to strengthen the border protection of Central Asian countries with Afghanistan in order to prevent threats.

This development comes after over 1,000 Afghan military personnel retreated to Tajikistan on Sunday as Taliban fighters closed in on border crossings between the two countries, Central Asian media outlet Akipress reported on Monday

Akipress said the Taliban captured Khwahan, Shekay, Nusay, Maimay, Sheghnan, and Ishkashim districts in Badakhshan province, which all border Tajikistan.

According to the report, 1,037 Afghan military personnel crossed into Tajikistan following armed clashes with the Taliban.

Reports also emerged over the weekend that at least 300 Afghan security force members crossed into Tajikistan on Saturday amid heavy clashes with the Taliban.