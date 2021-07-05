Latest News
Tajik president deploys 20,000 troops to border with Afghanistan
Tajikistan will deploy thousands of troops along its border with Afghanistan amid fierce fighting between the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and the Taliban.
During a National Security Council meeting on Monday, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon ordered the Tajik military to deploy 20,000 soldiers along the Afghan-Tajik border, the Tajikistan president’s office stated.
Rahmon also raised concerns over the situation in Afghanistan with his Uzbek and Kazakh counterparts.
Dushanbe, meanwhile, stated that the three countries have emphasized the importance of joint cooperation to strengthen the border protection of Central Asian countries with Afghanistan in order to prevent threats.
This development comes after over 1,000 Afghan military personnel retreated to Tajikistan on Sunday as Taliban fighters closed in on border crossings between the two countries, Central Asian media outlet Akipress reported on Monday
Akipress said the Taliban captured Khwahan, Shekay, Nusay, Maimay, Sheghnan, and Ishkashim districts in Badakhshan province, which all border Tajikistan.
According to the report, 1,037 Afghan military personnel crossed into Tajikistan following armed clashes with the Taliban.
Reports also emerged over the weekend that at least 300 Afghan security force members crossed into Tajikistan on Saturday amid heavy clashes with the Taliban.
Latest News
Four Daesh insurgents arrested in connection with Parwan pylon explosions
National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces have arrested members of a gang who were allegedly responsible for the destruction of power pylons in Parwan province, the NDS said on Monday.
The NDS stated that the head of the gang, along with three collaborators, was arrested in an operation in northern Parwan province.
The suspects are also members of ISIS, locally known as Daesh, the NDS stated.
The Afghan forces have seized ammunition during the raid.
The NDS, however, stated that further details will be shared later.
The development comes after at least 39 electricity pylons have been destroyed in IED explosions in the last six months, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country’s power utility company, said last week.
DABS this week called on people to provide a plan to maintain the security of power pylons.
“Since the electricity facilities are public, their protection is also the responsibility of all citizens, especially the security forces,” DABS said in a statement.
The organization stated that it would share a comprehensive security plan for the protection of pylons with the security organizations after analyzing people’s suggestions.
Mohammad Hashim Niazi Sangar, a spokesman for DABS, stated: “We asked the people to share their plans with us that could ensure the security of pylons.”
“We hope this method [request] can address the current situation,” Sangar added.
DABS has been rationing electricity supplies to Kabul for the last three weeks.
Latest News
Afghan forces plan counteroffensive in northern provinces: Mohib
Government forces plan a counteroffensive in Afghanistan’s northern provinces after losing ground to the Taliban, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted adviser to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as saying on Monday.
National security adviser Hamdullah Mohib, who was in Moscow on Monday for talks with senior security officials, told RIA in an interview that government forces had not expected the Taliban offensive but would “absolutely, definitely” counterattack.
Russia operates a military base in Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic bordering Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
Russia’s foreign ministry said separately on Monday that the Russian consulate in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan was suspending its work because of security concerns, TASS news agency reported.
This comes after Turkey, Pakistan and Iran all closed their consulate doors in Mazar over the weekend.
Latest News
China’s FM urges Washington to work toward solutions
State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged Washington to act with sincerity and work toward solutions on a variety of hot-spot issues including Afghanistan.
Addressing the ninth World Peace Forum in Beijing on Saturday, Wang said since the US military began withdrawing from Afghanistan, violence has spiked and the urgent need for humanitarian assistance has increased substantially.
China Daily reported that according to Wang, the top priority in Afghanistan is to maintain peace and stability and to prevent wars and chaos.
In line with this, he said the United States, as the initiator of the Afghanistan issue, should ensure a smooth transition during the troops withdrawal process and ensure its done “in a responsible manner”.
On Iran’s nuclear issue, Wang said the US should correct its mistakes and take the initiative to lift illegal, unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran and third parties in an all-around, clean and thorough manner, China Daily reported.
Former President Hamid Karzai also spoke, via video link, during the World Peace Forum, and said that China, in particular, can play a significant role in improving Afghanistan’s relations with Pakistan.
“It’s committed also to peace and stability to Afghanistan and the region, China is also a great friend of Pakistan, and Pakistan is the biggest neighbor of Afghanistan as well.
“Afghanistan, Pakistan and China are neighbors. We are connected geographically. China plays a very important role, a significant role in improving the relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and in makes sure that a synchronized relationship is established between the two countries.
“So this way, I as an Afghan, feel a lot more hopeful towards a better future than I was before, because we are now on our own, and it is in our interest in Afghanistan, and certainly in our neighborhood, to bring peace to Afghanistan, and if we join hands, we will certainly gain it sooner rather than later,” said Karzai.
