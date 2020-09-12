Featured
Tajik delegation wraps up 2-day official trip to Kabul
A delegation from Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security wrapped up an official working visit to Kabul on Friday after meeting with high-ranking Afghan officials over strengthening security in both countries and the region.
Tajikistan’s delegation, led by committee chairman Saymumin Yatimov, met with Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, the Chairman of the High Council of National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah along with other ministers and security advisors to President Ashraf Ghani.
Discussions were held on enhancing the security situation in both countries and the region, border protection, the fight against international terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking and other challenges and threats faced by both nations.
Issues around communication, energy security and economic projects were also discussed.
According to a statement by the Tajikistan government, both sides fully agreed to work together to fight safety and security threats and stated that the two countries will continue to “strengthen and expand integration and relations in the political, economic, cultural and security spheres, thereby contributing to peace, stability and stability in the region.”
“It was stressed that the end of the war in Afghanistan and the prevention of the destructive activities of special services and political circles of some countries with the use of international terrorist groups are the most important factors in ensuring security.”
It was also decided that visits by officials between the countries need to be organized on a more regular basis and that “the long borders between the two countries should be transformed into safe and friendly borders.”
Afghanistan and Tajikistan have fostered a close relationship since the fall of the Taliban in 2001.
The two countries share deep cultural ties and mutual security and economic interests. While Afghanistan is trying to expand trade with its northern neighbor for economic gains, Tajikistan favors a stable Afghanistan to tackle cross-border drug trafficking and terrorist activities threatening Dushanbe.
Tajikistan sits on Afghanistan’s northeastern border, lying adjacent to the Afghan provinces of Badakhshan, Takhar, Kunduz, and Balkh.
The 1,206km border largely follows the course of the Amu Darya and Panj Rivers.
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
The Afghan peace talks team, led by Chairman of the High Council for Afghanistan Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah arrived in Doha Friday night, ahead of the start of talks with the Taliban Saturday.
On arrival, the negotiating team was given a red-carpet welcome at the Doha airport and welcomed by Qatar’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al-Marikhi.
Soon after his arrival, Abdullah issued a short tweet saying: “Arrived in Doha, Qatar to attend the opening ceremony of the intra-Afghan peace talks. During my stay I will attend & speak at opening ceremony. I also would meet leaders of the host state, heads of delegates, & representatives of the participant countries.”
Reports indicate that representatives from at least 30 countries will attend Saturday’s opening ceremony – including all Afghanistan’s neighboring countries and India.
ArtLords offer wise words of advice to Afghan peace negotiators
As the political rhetoric ramps up and the world’s focus turns to Doha, Qatar, for the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations on Saturday, Kabul’s much-loved ArtLords posted a message and artwork on Twitter that was fun, inspiring but also quite poignant.
Co-founder of the group of mural artists, Omaid Sharifi, said in his message: “Sending you all our best wishes and prayers for the start of #IntraAfghanTalks in #Doha #Qatar.”
He then offered words of inspiration in line with what will probably be a tense situation for members on both sides of the talks table.
He suggested they “paint together during the coffee breaks & on the sidelines of your meetings. Listen to music. Have empathy. Be kind and also smile at each other [from] time to time.”
Devoid of political diction, the simple words carry an important message – a message to all delegates to stay calm, to treat each other with respect, and to show some semblance of sensitivity.
Sending you all our best wishes and prayers for the start of #IntraAfghanTalks in #Doha #Qatar. Paint together during the coffee breaks & on the sidelines of your meetings. Listen to music 🎼. Have empathy. Be kind 🧡 and also smile 😊 at each other time to time. #ArtLords #Peace pic.twitter.com/MT2NT1kwOz
— Omaid H. Sharifi-امید حفیظه شریفی (@OmaidSharifi) September 11, 2020
The words are also a true reflection of what this well-known and much-admired group of alternate activists stand for.
ArtLords, co-founded by Sharifi and Kabir Mokamel, are a group of artists who have transformed the grey blast walls that dominate the streets of Kabul into politically inspired murals.
Established in 2014, ArtLords is a movement of artists and volunteers who aim to help social transformation and behavioral change through the power of art.
In a recent message posted on their website, ArtLords stated that during the Taliban regime, from 1996 to 2001, women were locked in their houses and any form of art was banned.
“This is a perilous time for the people of Afghanistan, especially for the women and artists,” the group stated.
In line with this, they have called on artists from around the world to contribute a concept, design, play, or a painting in solidarity with the women and art in Afghanistan.
“Team ArtLords will paint or perform your art in Afghanistan,” they said.
ArtLords are the only organization that advocates for art in the front-line of war against terror and oppression.
Full US troop withdrawal will depend on Taliban’s level of commitment: Pompeo
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said American troop levels in Afghanistan would depend on the Taliban upholding its commitments with the US regardless of the outcome of domestic peace talks set to start in Doha on Saturday.
Speaking to journalists while on his way to Qatar, Pompeo said: “There are a series of commitments that the Taliban have made, we have every expectation that they will follow through on them.”
He said the US’s commitment to reducing troops to zero is on condition the Taliban execute their obligations under the agreement.
He would not however say whether the Trump administration would wait for a peace deal before withdrawing all troops.
In February, the US and the Taliban reached a deal to kickstart peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
Peace talks were due to start in March but were repeatedly delayed mostly due to the issue around the Taliban prisoner release process and the ongoing attacks by the Taliban.
One commitment was a steady withdrawal of troops by the US, which have since February dropped from 13,000 to 8,600 and five military bases have been handed over to the Afghan National Army.
This week, Trump announced a further troop withdrawal and said by November there would only be 4,500 US forces in Afghanistan.
The deal between the Taliban and the US meanwhile stipulates that all US troops will be out of Afghanistan by spring next year but that the Taliban has to cut all ties with al-Qaeda.
Despite the rise in attacks by the Taliban around the country and the increase in targeted assassinations, including the attempt this week on Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s life, for which the Taliban denied responsibility, Pompeo has hailed the US-led campaign “a tremendous success.”
In his chat to reporters, he said: “We can be proud of what we achieved but it’s time for the next step,” adding that his objectives were based on two demands from President Donald Trump: Draw down troops as quickly as possible while also maintaining American security.
Pompeo also said it was now the turn of Afghan leaders to control the fate of their country.
“I’m mindful of how difficult these conversations will be among the Afghans but it’s theirs for the taking,” Pompeo said.
“It’s their country to try to figure out how to move forward and make a better life for all the Afghan people.”
