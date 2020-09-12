Tajik delegation wraps up 2-day official trip to Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 12, 2020)

A delegation from Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security wrapped up an official working visit to Kabul on Friday after meeting with high-ranking Afghan officials over strengthening security in both countries and the region.

Tajikistan’s delegation, led by committee chairman Saymumin Yatimov, met with Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, the Chairman of the High Council of National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah along with other ministers and security advisors to President Ashraf Ghani.

Discussions were held on enhancing the security situation in both countries and the region, border protection, the fight against international terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking and other challenges and threats faced by both nations.

Issues around communication, energy security and economic projects were also discussed.

According to a statement by the Tajikistan government, both sides fully agreed to work together to fight safety and security threats and stated that the two countries will continue to “strengthen and expand integration and relations in the political, economic, cultural and security spheres, thereby contributing to peace, stability and stability in the region.”

“It was stressed that the end of the war in Afghanistan and the prevention of the destructive activities of special services and political circles of some countries with the use of international terrorist groups are the most important factors in ensuring security.”

It was also decided that visits by officials between the countries need to be organized on a more regular basis and that “the long borders between the two countries should be transformed into safe and friendly borders.”

Afghanistan and Tajikistan have fostered a close relationship since the fall of the Taliban in 2001.

The two countries share deep cultural ties and mutual security and economic interests. While Afghanistan is trying to expand trade with its northern neighbor for economic gains, Tajikistan favors a stable Afghanistan to tackle cross-border drug trafficking and terrorist activities threatening Dushanbe.

Tajikistan sits on Afghanistan’s northeastern border, lying adjacent to the Afghan provinces of Badakhshan, Takhar, Kunduz, and Balkh.

The 1,206km border largely follows the course of the Amu Darya and Panj Rivers.