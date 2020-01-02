Taiwan army chief dead in helicopter crash

(Last Updated On: January 2, 2020)

Taiwan’s top military official is among eight people killed when a military helicopter made an emergency landing in mountainous terrain, officials say.

General Shen Yi-ming and 12 others were on the Black Hawk helicopter when it was forced to land in poor weather near the capital, Taipei.

Earlier reports said some people had been found alive, with others “trapped under fragments of the helicopter”.

The general was flying to an army base in the north-east of Taiwan.

Several other top military officials were also on the helicopter, reports said.

The incident, which comes a week before democratic Taiwan holds presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan 11, disrupted campaign events.

Source: BBC webpage