Tahawol
Tahawool: IEA efforts for recognition discussed
(Last Updated On: October 26, 2021)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan denies reports it struck deal with US on Afghanistan operations
(Last Updated On: October 25, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA’s trip to Turkey discussed
(Last Updated On: October 15, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Recognition of the Islamic Emirate by the world
(Last Updated On: October 14, 2021)
COVID-1957 mins ago
China urges faster COVID-19 testing amid latest outbreak
Latest News2 hours ago
IEA leader meets with Chinese officials in Qatar, discusses bilateral issues
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawool: IEA efforts for recognition discussed
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan ongoing economic crisis discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
John Kerry and Imran Khan discuss Afghanistan on sidelines of MGI summit
Business4 weeks ago
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Collapse of former govt, military rooted in US deal with IEA: CENTCOM chief
Latest News3 weeks ago
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghan cricket team gears up for T20 World Cup
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghan girls’ soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo’s Portugal
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawool: IEA efforts for recognition discussed
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan ongoing economic crisis discussed
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Role of overland transport’s in economy discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Pakistan denies reports it struck deal with US on Afghanistan operations
Sola2 weeks ago
Sola: Russia’s concerns over possible threats from Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia mulling excluding IEA from list of extremist groups: Putin
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA’s Prime Minister and Pakistani FM discuss economic cooperation
-
Latest News3 days ago
Biden approves $976 million for refugees in US including Afghans
-
Latest News3 days ago
US claims it killed senior al Qaeda leader in Syria with drone strike
-
World4 days ago
Biden says United States would come to Taiwan’s defense
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan one of 11 “highly vulnerable” countries regarding climate change
-
Latest News5 days ago
Allies have the capabilities to strike from afar against terrorist threats: NATO
-
Latest News4 days ago
Torkham crossing opens to trucks and visa holders