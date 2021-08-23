Tahawol
Tahawool: Efforts to establish new government discussed
(Last Updated On: August 23, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawool: Consultations to establish inclusive government
(Last Updated On: August 22, 2021)
Tahawol
Tawahol: Efforts to establish inclusive government discussed
(Last Updated On: August 21, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Reactions over Ghani’s remarks discussed
(Last Updated On: August 20, 2021)
Latest News3 hours ago
One killed, three wounded in Kabul airport shooting: Reports
Latest News4 hours ago
Closure of government offices and ministries hampers service delivery
Latest News5 hours ago
Biden pledges continued evacuation support
Latest News5 hours ago
Taliban continue talks to establish an inclusive government
Latest News9 hours ago
OIC holds emergency meeting on Afghanistan
World4 weeks ago
Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq
Latest News4 weeks ago
Well known Afghan comedian gunned down in Kandahar
Latest News4 weeks ago
China says Taliban expected to play ‘important’ Afghan peace role
Latest News2 weeks ago
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
World1 week ago
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
Tahawol11 hours ago
Tahawool: Efforts to establish new government discussed
Sola11 hours ago
Sola: Talks on creating a new government
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show Part 2: Taliban assure all civilian employees of their privileges
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Taliban delegation visit to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawool: Consultations to establish inclusive government
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban seeks int’l assistance for rebuilding Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
Day five of Taliban rule in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban call on the world to recognize their movement
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani’s remarks spark widespread reaction
Latest News4 days ago
Biden seeks ways to speed up evacuations from Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
PIA evacuation flights expected to resume from Kabul airport
Latest News3 days ago
Greece completes wall extension on border as Afghan migrant fears grow
COVID-194 days ago
China administers more than 1.9 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines