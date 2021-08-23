Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawool: Efforts to establish new government discussed

Ariana News

Published

11 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: August 23, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawool: Consultations to establish inclusive government

Ariana News

Published

1 day ago

on

August 22, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: August 22, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tawahol: Efforts to establish inclusive government discussed

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

August 21, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: August 21, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Reactions over Ghani’s remarks discussed

Ariana News

Published

4 days ago

on

August 20, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: August 20, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!