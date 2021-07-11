Tahawol
Tahawool: Ambiguous fate of peace and the role of region in the Afghan war
(Last Updated On: July 11, 2021)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: End of US military mission in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: July 10, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Regional counties concern over security situation in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: July 6, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Consequences of foreign troops withdrawal from Bagram base
(Last Updated On: July 4, 2021)
Tahawol12 mins ago
Tahawool: Ambiguous fate of peace and the role of region in the Afghan war
Latest News20 mins ago
At least 12 killed as mini van carrying migrants crashes in Turkey
Latest News3 hours ago
Volatile Afghan situation is out of Islamabad’s control: Pakistan’s NSA
Latest News4 hours ago
India evacuates diplomats from Kandahar consulate
Latest News4 hours ago
Indian police seize 354kg of grade A heroin
Latest News3 weeks ago
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
Latest News4 weeks ago
Israel’s new government begins, Netanyahu era ends
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban issues warning to foreigners over embassies, airport plans
World4 weeks ago
Saudi Arabia bars foreign travellers from Haj over COVID
Tahawol12 mins ago
Tahawool: Ambiguous fate of peace and the role of region in the Afghan war
Sola1 day ago
Sola: End of Foreign forces mission in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: End of US military mission in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: Efforts to resume peace talks between Taliban and Govt discussed
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
US military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90% complete
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban looted, torched Afghan homes after evicting residents: Watchdog
-
Latest News4 days ago
Haitian president shot dead at home overnight: PM
-
Latest News4 days ago
Badghis governor reports all districts in province have fallen to Taliban
-
Latest News5 days ago
One dead, 21 wounded in Kandahar car bomb
-
Latest News5 days ago
Turkish, US defense ministers to discuss Kabul airport plan on Wednesday
-
Sport5 days ago
Rashid Khan selected national T20I captain