Tahawol: West’s conditioning of normal relations with IEA to fulfillment of promises
Tahawol: EU’s stance on IEA policy discussed
Tahawol: Imran Khan-led Pakistan’s approach to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s ban on poppy cultivation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol54 seconds ago
World3 hours ago
California woman wins $10m after accidentally buying wrong lottery ticket
World4 hours ago
Britain’s PM pledges more sanctions and arms during surprise visit to Kyiv
World5 hours ago
Pakistan PM Khan ousted in vote of no-confidence
Latest News16 hours ago
IEA forces shot at Pakistani military helicopter that crossed Durand Line: sources
Regional4 weeks ago
Man smuggling $600k from Afghanistan to Iran arrested at border
Latest News4 weeks ago
50 shops destroyed in massive Takhar fire
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghan UFC fighter Javid Basharat defeats American rival
Regional4 weeks ago
Child rescued, kidnapper killed by security forces in Herat
Balkh3 weeks ago
Balkh residents call on IEA to mark Nowruz festival
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Chinese companies interested in investing in Afghanistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Ukraine’s war effects on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: Plans to reduce unemployment discussed
Latest News3 days ago
Qatari forces reportedly at Kabul airport
Latest News4 days ago
Iran steps up deportation of Afghan refugees
Business5 days ago
20th package of cash aid arrives in Kabul
Latest News5 days ago
OIC welcomes IEA’s decision to ban poppy cultivation, says farmers need an alternative
Business5 days ago
IEA lowers tax for small businesses
Business4 days ago
IEA bans use of Iranian currency in bordering Nimruz province
Latest News4 days ago
Eleven wounded in grenade attack at Kabul mosque
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: India-Turkmenistan talks over TAPI gas pipeline project