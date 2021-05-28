Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: US troops to leave Afghanistan before deadline

Ariana News

Published

1 min ago

 on
(Last Updated On: May 28, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Possible building of a US base in Pakistan discussed

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

May 26, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 26, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Ghani says government can deal with Afghanistan’s Taliban issue

Ariana News

Published

7 days ago

on

May 21, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Hizb-e-Islami Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

May 19, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!