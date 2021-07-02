Tahawol
Tahawol: US seeks to put pressure on Pakistan for Afghan peace
<iframe width=”100%” height=”460″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/7qyfBJxKKao” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar
Tahawol: Intensity of fighting between ANDSF and Taliban discussed
Tahawol: President Ghani’s visit to Washington discussed
Moscow pledges full support to Tajikistan to ward off threats from Afghanistan
U.S. forces leave Bagram base in Afghanistan – official
Dutch envoy says Afghanistan is at a crossroads in history
State Dept says won’t link Turkey’s child soldiers placing with Afghanistan talks
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Voices raised over killings as #StopHazaraGenocide trends on Twitter
Ariana News female anchor Mina Khairi killed in Kabul blast
Taliban seize Qaisar district in Faryab
Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
Sola: Efforts to bring Taliban back to negotiations
Pas Az Khabar: Clashed between ANDSF and Taliban
Morning News Show Part 2: Miller’s warning to Taliban discussed
