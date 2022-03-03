Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: US Secretary of State’s concerns over human rights in Afghanistan discussed

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: March 3, 2022)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: IEA stops evacuation process

Published

2 days ago

on

March 1, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: March 1, 2022)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Afghans concerns over Ukraine discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

February 28, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 28, 2022)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Ukraine president vows to defend his country

Published

5 days ago

on

February 26, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 26, 2022)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!