Tahawol
Tahawol: US Forces to leave Afghanistan in next one month
Tahawol
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
(Last Updated On: September 16, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan talks discussed
(Last Updated On: September 15, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Former US Diplomat criticizes Saleh’s remarks about Durand Line
(Last Updated On: September 10, 2020)
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: US Forces to leave Afghanistan in next one month
Business3 hours ago
Joint economic commission planned between Afghanistan and Iran
Featured4 hours ago
Tensions run high despite Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire
Featured8 hours ago
Taliban rejects claim of having ‘endorsed’ Trump’s campaign
Featured18 hours ago
Top US envoys caution against ‘irresponsible’ early troop withdrawal
Featured4 weeks ago
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
Latest News4 weeks ago
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Featured4 weeks ago
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
Sola4 weeks ago
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Morning News Show4 weeks ago
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: US Forces to leave Afghanistan in next one month
Morning News Show3 weeks ago
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola4 weeks ago
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbana4 weeks ago
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad sheds light on Doha peace talks deadlock
- Featured4 days ago
Abdullah meets with India’s NSA, discusses Afghan peace process
- Featured5 days ago
Our credibility relies on our capacity to deliver: Ghani in Doha
- Featured4 days ago
Afghan envoy to Istanbul calls for talks to end Armenia, Azeri conflict
- Featured1 day ago
KamAir plane loses power, pilot ‘glides’ into Kabul
- Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad says patience is needed to resolve a 40-year war
- Featured4 days ago
Afghanistan ‘ready for’ next month’s donor conference
- Featured5 days ago
Atmar outlines talks situation, says team focusing on three issues