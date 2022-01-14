Tahawol
Tahawol: US’ demands from IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: January 14, 2022)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns raised over Afghanistan current situation
(Last Updated On: January 12, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Tajikistan raised concerns of Afghanistan situation
(Last Updated On: January 11, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Outcome of Afghan high-ranking delegation visit to Tehran discussed
(Last Updated On: January 10, 2022)
Zerbana3 hours ago
Zerbena: concerns over smuggling of Afghan carpets discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Concerns over Afghanistan’s economic and humanitarian situation discussed
Science & Technology3 hours ago
Google buys London site for $1 billion
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: US’ demands from IEA discussed
Business3 hours ago
Afghan carpetmakers raise concerns over shortage of wool due to smuggling
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
Sport3 weeks ago
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
Latest News4 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
Kandahar4 weeks ago
30 couples marry in mass wedding ceremony in Kandahar
Latest News3 weeks ago
Jawzjan families receive aid through Bayat Foundation’s campaign
Zerbana3 hours ago
Zerbena: concerns over smuggling of Afghan carpets discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Concerns over Afghanistan’s economic and humanitarian situation discussed
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: US’ demands from IEA discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns raised over Afghanistan current situation
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Defense Ministry warns Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to return choppers, planes or face consequences
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan foreign minister in Tehran for talks to boost ties and trade
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan ends ‘drive’ to issue smartcards to registered Afghan refugees
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN Refugee Agency notes engagement with IEA has been ‘positive’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes essential provisions to crisis-hit Kunar residents
-
World4 days ago
Kazakhstan detains 7,939 people over unrest
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran FM slams the US for it’s ‘wrong policies’ on Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN secures broadcasting rights for Beijing Winter Olympics
-
World4 days ago
New York City apartment building fire kills 19, including 9 children