Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: US concerns over strengthening of terrorists groups in Afghanistan discussed

Published

3 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 11, 2022)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Pakistan concern over current situation in Afghanistan |

Published

24 hours ago

on

February 10, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 10, 2022)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

British former chief of army staff urged west to recognize IEA

Published

3 days ago

on

February 8, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 8, 2022)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: IEA efforts for progress in diplomatic relations discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

February 8, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 8, 2022)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!