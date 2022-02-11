Tahawol
Tahawol: US concerns over strengthening of terrorists groups in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 11, 2022)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan concern over current situation in Afghanistan |
(Last Updated On: February 10, 2022)
Tahawol
British former chief of army staff urged west to recognize IEA
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA efforts for progress in diplomatic relations discussed
Tahawol3 mins ago
Tahawol: US concerns over strengthening of terrorists groups in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
IEA urges Afghan professors in exile to return home
COVID-194 hours ago
Olympics-Beijing Games organiser reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 10
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghan envoy to Moscow could stay on: Kabulov
Latest News5 hours ago
IOM appeals for $589 million to help protect vulnerable Afghans
Latest News4 weeks ago
Aid reaches at-risk families in Paktika, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Latest News4 weeks ago
Over 30 prisoners released from Takhar jail
Business4 weeks ago
Central Bank says ATM to get operational in Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Uzbekistan restores electricity to Afghanistan after fixing power plant problem
Regional3 weeks ago
Vulnerable families in Logar get relief through Bayat Foundation initiative
Tahawol3 mins ago
Tahawol: US concerns over strengthening of terrorists groups in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: Pakistan concern over current situation in Afghanistan |
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Efforts to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
Tahawol3 days ago
British former chief of army staff urged west to recognize IEA
Saar3 days ago
Saar: peace opportunities in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
-
Latest News5 days ago
China to send in another trainload of aid to Afghanistan
-
COVID-195 days ago
Health officials raise concern over sharp increase in COVID-19 cases
-
Latest News4 days ago
Five Pakistani soldiers killed in attack ‘launched’ from Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan U-19 player and Cricket Board employees seek asylum in UK
-
World4 days ago
France’s Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission
-
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Stabilization of Afghani discussed