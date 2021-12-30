Tahawol
Tahawol: US appoints envoy for Afghan women affairs
(Last Updated On: December 30, 2021)
Tahawol: Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan politics discussed
(Last Updated On: December 29, 2021)
Tahawol: US commission begins assessment of war in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: December 28, 2021)
Tahawol: 42nd Anniversary of Soviet Invasion of Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 27, 2021)
Latest News7 hours ago
Ghani tells BBC his biggest mistake was trusting foreign partners
Latest News7 hours ago
Bayat Foundation rolls out aid to hundreds of at-risk families in Uruzgan
World11 hours ago
Senior officials to lead Russia-US security talks in Geneva
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Latest News3 weeks ago
Moscow sends new tanks to Tajikistan base close to border with Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
Latest News4 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation in Ghazni to help needy families
Sport3 weeks ago
IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Children’s situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: US appoints envoy for Afghan women affairs
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Concerns rise in Afghanistan’s northern neighboring countries over border security
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan politics discussed
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Exports of Afghanistan products discussed
Latest News2 days ago
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
Latest News4 days ago
Second consignment of radar system arrives in Kabul
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes more food aid to vulnerable residents of Kabul
World5 days ago
World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time: report
World4 days ago
Venezuela’s president to visit Iran ‘very soon’
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan, Tajikistan sign import power extension agreement
Latest News3 days ago
IEA once again calls for good relations with international community
Business4 days ago
IEA collects more than 1.5 billion AFN from telecom tax