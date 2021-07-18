Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: US, Afghanistan, Pakistan Uzbekistan platform for regional cooperation

Ariana News

Published

5 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: July 18, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Regional consensus for counter-terrorism discussed

Ariana News

Published

2 days ago

on

July 16, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: July 16, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Introduce of new commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan discussed

Ariana News

Published

5 days ago

on

July 13, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: July 13, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawool: Ambiguous fate of peace and the role of region in the Afghan war

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

July 11, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!