Tahawol
Tahawol: US 20-year military presence in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: January 3, 2022)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Protesters in Kabul call for release of Afghanistan’s assets
(Last Updated On: January 2, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Review of important events in Afghanistan in 2021
(Last Updated On: January 1, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: US appoints envoy for Afghan women affairs
(Last Updated On: December 30, 2021)
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: US 20-year military presence in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana4 hours ago
Zerbena: Reduction in exports of Afghan carpet discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Afghan woman dies from the cold along Iran-Turkey border
Sport7 hours ago
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Sport9 hours ago
PSG’s Messi and three others test positive for COVID-19
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Latest News4 weeks ago
Moscow sends new tanks to Tajikistan base close to border with Afghanistan
Sport4 weeks ago
IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghan Olympic Committee urges athletes who fled to return home
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: US 20-year military presence in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana4 hours ago
Zerbena: Reduction in exports of Afghan carpet discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Protesters in Kabul call for release of Afghanistan’s assets
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Efforts to revive economic ties between Afghanistan and China discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Review of important events in Afghanistan in 2021
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani tells BBC his biggest mistake was trusting foreign partners
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA’s supreme leader calls on officials to adhere to amnesty orders
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation rolls out aid to hundreds of at-risk families in Uruzgan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan begins dispatching 50,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Senior officials to lead Russia-US security talks in Geneva
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blinken appoints special envoy for Afghan women and girl’s rights
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan and Pakistan officials negotiate double taxation agreement
-
World3 days ago
‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy