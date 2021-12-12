Tahawol
Tahawol: United Nations calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: December 12, 2021)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Tensions between foreign countries over Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 9, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Former US diplomat’s comments over withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 8, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Diplomatic efforts for recognition of the Islamic Emirate
(Last Updated On: December 6, 2021)
Latest News3 hours ago
IEA welcomes US decision to allow transfer of personal remittances to Afghanistan
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with foreign countries discussed
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: United Nations calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Latest News5 hours ago
UK pledges to support 1.8 million Afghans with $100 million of life-saving aid
World6 hours ago
Towns destroyed after night of devastating tornadoes in central US
Latest News4 weeks ago
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
Latest News3 weeks ago
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
World4 weeks ago
Five security personnel killed in Pakistan attacks
Latest News4 weeks ago
One killed, two wounded in vehicle explosion in Kabul
Latest News4 weeks ago
Girls increasingly at risk of child marriage in Afghanistan
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with foreign countries discussed
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: United Nations calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Interviews2 days ago
Exclusive Interview with Mawlawi Alam Gul Haqqani, Head of Passport Department
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Presence of Al-Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghan currency hits new low against the US dollar
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA forms special ‘Green Unit’ to protect Afghanistan’s forests
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNICEF launches historic $2 billion appeal to save the lives of millions of Afghans
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan pine nuts worth $700 million smuggled abroad
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA welcomes Jakarta’s move to consider reopening Kabul embassy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Nangarhar residents get essential food aid from Bayat Foundation
-
Sport4 days ago
Suliman Safi to lead Afghanistan at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Former US diplomat’s comments over withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed