Tahawol
Tahawol: Trump’s suggestion of possible US return to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: China meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 1, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: China meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: March 31, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: China’s plan to host two-day meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: March 30, 2022)
Latest News22 mins ago
UN ‘saddened’ by death of five children from explosive remnant of war
Business1 hour ago
IEA bans telecommunication companies from distributing unregistered SIM cards
Zerbana1 hour ago
Zerbena: Concerns over rising food prices in Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Khalilzad’s emphasis on decentralization of governance in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Trump’s suggestion of possible US return to Afghanistan discussed
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
Sport4 weeks ago
Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf converts to Islam
Sport4 weeks ago
ACB discusses more matches, support with Bangladesh cricket board
Business4 weeks ago
Afghan trucks carry goods to Central Asia for first time
Business4 weeks ago
Afghan, Pakistani officials hammer out transit agreement to facilitate trade
Zerbana1 hour ago
Zerbena: Concerns over rising food prices in Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Khalilzad’s emphasis on decentralization of governance in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Trump’s suggestion of possible US return to Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: US pressuring of IEA over human rights discussed
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Rising food prices during Ramadan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Stats department estimates Afghanistan population to be 34.3 million
-
Latest News5 days ago
Construction of 285-km irrigation canal underway in northern Afghanistan
-
Herat2 days ago
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN pushes for pledges, seeks $4.4 billion for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
China President calls on neighboring countries to support Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
“Significant progress” made in Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Lavrov
-
Health5 days ago
WHO, UNICEF hold meeting in Doha on priorities for Afghanistan health sector
-
Business3 days ago
Turkish company looks to invest $250 million in Afghanistan: IEA