Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Trump’s suggestion of possible US return to Afghanistan discussed

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 4, 2022)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: China meeting on Afghanistan discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

April 1, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: April 1, 2022)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: China meeting on Afghanistan discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: March 31, 2022)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: China’s plan to host two-day meeting on Afghanistan discussed

Published

5 days ago

on

March 30, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: March 30, 2022)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!