Tahawol: Taliban warn of the consequences of ignoring the Doha deal
(Last Updated On: February 2, 2021)
Tahawol: Ministers working without taking oath of office discussed
(Last Updated On: February 1, 2021)
Tahawol: Uncertainty in peace talks
Tahawol: Role of Russia, Iran in the Afghan peace process
Latest News18 mins ago
Three early morning explosions rattle Kabul
Latest News2 hours ago
Almost 200 Kandahar checkpoints abandoned to the Taliban: SIGAR
Tahawol13 hours ago
Latest News15 hours ago
Sweden’s PM pledges support to peace process
Pas az khabar15 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: Formation of Parliament Peace Committee discussed
Latest News4 weeks ago
Iran showcases drones amid growing tension with South Korea
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghan cricket team set to play ODI series in UAE
Latest News4 weeks ago
Breakthrough expected in Gulf dispute with Qatar
Business4 weeks ago
Turkmen FM to attend launch of key projects in Afghanistan
World4 weeks ago
World stunned by violence in US Capitol as Trump supporters cause chaos
Tahawol13 hours ago
Pas az khabar15 hours ago
Sola1 day ago
Sola: The current state of peace talks discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Government’s reaction over Taliban’s recent remarks
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani appoints Wahid Majroh as MoPH Acting Minister
Latest News5 days ago
Abdullah urges talks team members to continue their efforts for peace
Latest News3 days ago
Daesh militants moving from Middle East to Afghanistan: SCO chief
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani’s administration is main hurdle for peace in Afghanistan: Taliban
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan scores dismally on Corruption Perception Index
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban have not met their commitments: Pentagon
Latest News4 days ago
60 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar operation: MoD
Latest News5 days ago
Ghani gives UNICEF’s polio unit boss 24 hours to leave Afghanistan