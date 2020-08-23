Tahawol
Tahawol: Structure of High Council for National Reconciliation finalized
(Last Updated On: August 23, 2020)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Khalilzad urges gov’t, Taliban to “immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations”
(Last Updated On: August 22, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: challenges in forming the cabinet
(Last Updated On: August 18, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Challenging Taliban prisoners release process discussed
(Last Updated On: August 17, 2020)
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: Structure of High Council for National Reconciliation finalized
Featured3 hours ago
Tashkent urges tighter security for Uzbek companies in Afghanistan
Latest News5 hours ago
Key Taliban commander arrested in outlying area of Kabul
Featured7 hours ago
Kabul province police chief fired over rise in attacks in city
Featured8 hours ago
Military chiefs review security operations in Afghanistan’s north
Latest News4 weeks ago
Mike Tyson’s comeback confirmed for September
Featured4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s T20I tour to Zimbabwe uncertain as dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan fresh fruit production increases by 25% this year
Latest News4 weeks ago
Remaining Taliban prisoners will not be released: Atmar
Featured4 weeks ago
UN Security Council report claims up to 6,500 Pakistani fighters in Afghanistan
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: Structure of High Council for National Reconciliation finalized
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show: Khalilzad emphasizes over immediate start of intra-Afghan talks
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Trump emphasizes over troops pullout from Afghanistan
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Khalilzad urges gov’t, Taliban to “immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations”
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show Part1: Women and youth’s role in Afghan peace process
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Taliban claim to be in control of Machalgho dam project
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: Afghan refugee’s challenges in Greece
- Latest News4 days ago
Presidential Palace confirms prisoner release process has been suspended
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show part 2: security situation of Ghor
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: 101st Independence day
- Featured4 days ago
Release of Taliban prisoners will flood UK, Europe with drugs: Ghani
- Latest News3 days ago
APPF soldier killed, Uzbek national wounded in Balkh ambush
- Featured5 days ago
Report to Congress states Taliban has reneged on deal, still supporting al-Qaeda