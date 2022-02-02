Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Russia’s call for inclusive Afghan government discussed

Published

9 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 2, 2022)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Pakistan NSA’s trip to Afghanistan discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

January 31, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: January 31, 2022)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: EU special envoy reaction to Amir Khan Muttaqi’s remarks

Published

3 days ago

on

January 30, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: January 30, 2022)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: The outcomes of three-day summit in Oslo discussed

Published

1 week ago

on

January 26, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: January 26, 2022)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!