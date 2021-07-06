Tahawol
Tahawol: Regional counties concern over security situation in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: July 6, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Consequences of foreign troops withdrawal from Bagram base
(Last Updated On: July 4, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Consequences of US troops withdrawal from Bagram base discussed
(Last Updated On: July 5, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Evacuation of Bagram airfield discussed
(Last Updated On: July 3, 2021)
Latest News11 mins ago
Turkish, US defense ministers to discuss Kabul airport plan on Wednesday
Latest News2 hours ago
Pakistan closes Torkham crossing due to COVID-19
Latest News2 hours ago
Foreign Minister Atmar meets with regional partners
Latest News2 hours ago
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
World4 weeks ago
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban seize Qaisar district in Faryab
Latest News2 weeks ago
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
Latest News2 weeks ago
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
Pas az khabar17 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: Fall of Afghan currency against US dollars discussed
Negaresh2 days ago
Public Peace Talks: People role in peace talks
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Cancellation of Afghan politicians’ travel to Doha discussed
Pas az khabar2 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: COVID-linked black fungus in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
Latest News4 days ago
U.S. forces leave Bagram base in Afghanistan – official
COVID-194 days ago
India’s death toll from coronavirus crosses 400,000
Latest News5 days ago
Four people wounded in rocket attack on Atta Noor’s house in Balkh
Latest News4 days ago
State Dept says won’t link Turkey’s child soldiers placing with Afghanistan talks
Latest News2 days ago
Turkey, Pakistan and Iran consulates close doors in Balkh
Latest News3 days ago
US looks into having 3 Central Asian states take in at-risk Afghans
Latest News3 days ago
US defense chief approves plan to transfer authority