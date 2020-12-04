Tahawol
Tahawol: Reconciliation Council to hold first meeting Saturday
(Last Updated On: December 4, 2020)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Lack of consensus in peace process between government, politicians
(Last Updated On: November 30, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: The formation of the High Council for Reconciliation discussed
(Last Updated On: November 29, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: International community’s pledge for continued financial aid to Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: November 26, 2020)
Tahawol14 seconds ago
Tahawol: Reconciliation Council to hold first meeting Saturday
Morning News Show12 mins ago
Morning News Show Part 2: US troops presence in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show19 mins ago
Morning News Show Part 1: Car bombing in Gardez discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Mujeeb Ur Rahman tests positive for Covid-19
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghan MMA fighter stabbed to death in Kabul
Featured2 weeks ago
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Latest News4 weeks ago
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
Featured4 weeks ago
Biden beats Trump to become next American president
Featured1 week ago
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Featured4 weeks ago
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
Tahawol14 seconds ago
Tahawol: Reconciliation Council to hold first meeting Saturday
Morning News Show12 mins ago
Morning News Show Part 2: US troops presence in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show19 mins ago
Morning News Show Part 1: Car bombing in Gardez discussed
COVID-191 day ago
Corona: Pandemic in Afghanistan discussed
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Peace negotiators remove deadlocks ahead of intra-Afghan talks
Trending
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Lack of consensus in peace process between government, politicians
-
Latest News3 days ago
Australian soldier drinks beer from dead Taliban fighter’s prosthetic leg
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan pilot told to rejoin air force or leave US protection
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban under pressure from US for failing to stick to deal: Envoy
-
Business4 days ago
Cross-border markets will be up-and-running in February
-
Sola4 days ago
Sola: Government, Taliban delegations agree on principles
-
Business5 days ago
Fish farming on the rise as 350 new farms launched around the country
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mastermind behind deadly ANDSF base attack in Ghazni killed