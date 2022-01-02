Tahawol
Tahawol: Protesters in Kabul call for release of Afghanistan’s assets
(Last Updated On: January 2, 2022)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Review of important events in Afghanistan in 2021
(Last Updated On: January 1, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: US appoints envoy for Afghan women affairs
(Last Updated On: December 30, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan politics discussed
(Last Updated On: December 29, 2021)
Tahawol24 mins ago
Tahawol: Protesters in Kabul call for release of Afghanistan’s assets
Latest News56 mins ago
Baghlan residents get emergency food aid, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Efforts to revive economic ties between Afghanistan and China discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghan, Chinese officials hold first virtual working meeting on bilateral ties
Health4 hours ago
Bird flu kills thousands of cranes in Israel
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Latest News4 weeks ago
Moscow sends new tanks to Tajikistan base close to border with Afghanistan
Sport3 weeks ago
IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghan Olympic Committee urges athletes who fled to return home
Tahawol24 mins ago
Tahawol: Protesters in Kabul call for release of Afghanistan’s assets
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Efforts to revive economic ties between Afghanistan and China discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Review of important events in Afghanistan in 2021
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Efforts to pave a way for recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Concerns over trafficking of meat and egg in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatar, Turkey and UAE in talks to operate Kabul airport
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Central Bank destroys 1.7 billion worn-out banknotes
-
Business5 days ago
ACCI: Afghanistan export volume tops $1billion
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ghani tells BBC his biggest mistake was trusting foreign partners
-
World4 days ago
Israeli defense minister meets with Palestinian president
-
Latest News4 days ago
China’s aid gets distributed to needy families in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muttaqi and Akhund meet UAE delegation, discusses bilateral relations
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan temporarily decreases electricity supply to Afghanistan