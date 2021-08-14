Connect with us

Tahawol: President Ghani’s comments about his resignation discussed

Ariana News

Published

8 hours ago

 on
August 14, 2021

Tahawol

Tahawol: Afghanistan’s political and security situation discussed

Ariana News

Published

1 day ago

on

August 13, 2021

By

August 13, 2021

Tahawol

Tahawol: Meetings on Afghan peace in Doha discussed

Ariana News

Published

2 days ago

on

August 12, 2021

By

August 12, 2021

Tahawol

Tahawol: Afghan peace process discussed

Ariana News

Published

4 days ago

on

August 10, 2021

By

August 10, 2021

