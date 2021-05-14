Tahawol
Tahawol: President Ghani says current peace process opportunity must be seized to end war
(Last Updated On: May 14, 2021)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Efforts underway to convene Istanbul conference in Afghan peace
(Last Updated On: May 7, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: intensifying war in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: May 6, 2021)
Tahawol
Tawahol: Foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: May 3, 2021)
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: the three-day Eid ceasefire across Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: President Ghani says current peace process opportunity must be seized to end war
Latest News3 hours ago
US forces leave Kandahar Airfield as drawdown continues
Latest News13 hours ago
Day 1 of ceasefire: Nine people killed, 18 wounded in 4 explosions
Latest News14 hours ago
Afghan leaders call on Taliban to reduce violence and end the war
Latest News4 weeks ago
U.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions
World4 weeks ago
Russia ask 10 US diplomats to leave in retaliation against Washington
Latest News4 weeks ago
Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site
Latest News3 weeks ago
Chad President Idriss Deby killed in battle
Latest News3 weeks ago
Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: the three-day Eid ceasefire across Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: President Ghani says current peace process opportunity must be seized to end war
Pas az khabar4 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Interview with Ziaulhaq Amarkhail, Governor of Nangarhar
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Launch of agricultural loan to help farmers discussed
Zerbana6 days ago
Zerbena: Trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan via Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban leader says in Eid message there ‘will be an Islamic Emirate’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban declares three-day ceasefire for Eid celebration
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran blames Daesh for deadly school bombing in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Amnesty International say ‘brutal crimes’ highlight govt failures
-
World4 days ago
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque
-
Latest News4 days ago
Death toll from Kabul school bombing rises to 85
-
Latest News4 days ago
50 civilians killed or wounded in Parwan, Zabul blasts
-
Latest News3 days ago
US destroys unwanted gear and sells it as scrap