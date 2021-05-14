Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: President Ghani says current peace process opportunity must be seized to end war

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

 on
(Last Updated On: May 14, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Efforts underway to convene Istanbul conference in Afghan peace

Ariana News

Published

7 days ago

on

May 7, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 7, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: intensifying war in Afghanistan discussed

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

May 6, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 6, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tawahol: Foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed

Ariana News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 3, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 3, 2021)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!