Tahawol: preparations to start Loya Jirga
(Last Updated On: August 8, 2020)
Tahawol: Criticism on performance of High Council for National Reconciliation
(Last Updated On: August 8, 2020)
Tahawol: Sec. Pompeo talks with Taliban’s political deputy
(Last Updated On: August 5, 2020)
Tahawol: Logic in convening consultative Loya Jirga
(Last Updated On: August 4, 2020)
Latest News44 mins ago
Belgian Van Aert edges Alaphilippe in tight Milan-Sanremo finish
Latest News4 weeks ago
Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Russia in contact with Taliban, Haqqani network: US
Business4 weeks ago
World Bank provides $200 million for Afghanistan to protect people, support businesses amid COVID-19
COVID-194 weeks ago
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Coronavirus
Interviews4 weeks ago
Exclusive interview with Stefano Pontecorvo, the Senior Civilian Representative of NATO to Afghanistan
