Tahawol
Tahawol: Possible talks between US and IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: November 15, 2021)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: FM Muttaqi’s meeting with Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 13, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawool: Russia meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 12, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: US Special Envoy’s visit to EU and Asia discussed
(Last Updated On: November 9, 2021)
Zerbana5 hours ago
Zerbena: Situation of Afghanistan’s exports discussed
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: Possible talks between US and IEA discussed
Business10 hours ago
Central bank to auction off $10 million in bid to stabilize AFN
Business10 hours ago
Egypt begins clinical trials for locally-produced vaccine
Latest News11 hours ago
Two wounded in Kabul explosion
Latest News4 weeks ago
Ashraf Ghani found to have lied countless times during his tenure
Latest News4 weeks ago
Kidnapped doctor rescued by IEA forces in Herat province
Latest News3 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation moves on to Balkh in relief drive to feed the hungry
Business4 weeks ago
Rising wood prices a cause for concern in Kabul as winter looms
World4 weeks ago
Hezbollah says it won’t be dragged into war after Beirut bloodshed
Zerbana5 hours ago
Zerbena: Situation of Afghanistan’s exports discussed
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: Possible talks between US and IEA discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: FM Muttaqi’s meeting with Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan discussed
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Joint statement of Islamabad Troika meeting discussed
Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
$112m generated through export of figs from Afghanistan this year
-
World5 days ago
Heavy rains in India and Sri Lanka leave 41 dead
-
Sport5 days ago
IEA appoints new chairman for Afghanistan Cricket Board
-
Latest News4 days ago
WFP chief in Afghanistan to help avert ‘world’s worst humanitarian crisis’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Norwegian aid group says thousands of Afghans crossing into Iran daily
-
Latest News3 days ago
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
-
Latest News3 days ago
A million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition: WHO
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA acting FM arrives in Islamabad for talks