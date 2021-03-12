Tahawol
Tahawol: Plans for formation of Interim government in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: March 12, 2021)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Cooperation between government and Parliament discussed
(Last Updated On: March 10, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Proposed peace summit in Ankara discussed
(Last Updated On: March 9, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Atta Noor
(Last Updated On: March 7, 2021)
Tahawol36 seconds ago
Tahawol: Plans for formation of Interim government in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News1 hour ago
Heavy explosion rocks Herat
Latest News3 hours ago
Russia backs plans for interim setup in Afghanistan
Latest News5 hours ago
MP Fatima Aziz dies of cancer
Zerbana7 hours ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Five killed in attack on UN convoy outside Kabul
Latest News3 weeks ago
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Latest News4 weeks ago
Biden reviews Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office
Latest News3 weeks ago
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
Featured4 weeks ago
Biden says he will never hesitate to use force to protect America
Tahawol36 seconds ago
Tahawol: Plans for formation of Interim government in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana7 hours ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show8 hours ago
Morning News Show: Government welcomes Moscow summit on Afghan peace
Pas az khabar2 days ago
Pas As Khabar: Limitations on female students discussed
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Afghan Govt reviews new US plan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles
-
Latest News3 days ago
Political parties mull US peace plan that ‘offers’ Taliban 50%
-
Latest News5 days ago
Hekmatyar accuses govt of being party to targeted attacks
-
Latest News3 days ago
US Senate Committee Chair says troops withdrawal might be reconsidered
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia invites parties to conflict to Moscow peace meeting
-
Latest News4 days ago
Koofi and Gailani discuss peace process with Norweigan diplomat
-
Latest News2 days ago
Education Ministry bans school girls over 12 from singing in public
-
Latest News2 days ago
35 Taliban insurgents killed in ANDSF operation in Zabul