Tahawol: Pakistan influence on Taliban discussed
(Last Updated On: July 30, 2021)
Tahawol: Reactions on Rome summit about Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: July 25, 2021)
Tahawol: US, Afghanistan, Pakistan Uzbekistan platform for regional cooperation
(Last Updated On: July 18, 2021)
Tahawol: Regional consensus for counter-terrorism discussed
(Last Updated On: July 16, 2021)
Zerbana8 seconds ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Tahawol4 mins ago
Tahawol: Pakistan influence on Taliban discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
UN office attacked in Herat, at least one guard killed
Latest News4 hours ago
Four killed as wildfires sweep Turkey, villages evacuated
Latest News5 hours ago
20 villages cleared of Taliban, 4 militants arrested in Takhar operation
Latest News3 weeks ago
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
Latest News3 weeks ago
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
At least 17 killed in Philippines troop plane crash
Latest News3 weeks ago
US military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90% complete
Morning News Show8 hours ago
Morning News Show Part 2: Ghani says there is no military solution
Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show: Arrest of local reporters in Kandahar discussed
Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show Part 1: Increase of insecurity in Nangarhar discussed
Trending
Latest News3 days ago
Well known Afghan comedian gunned down in Kandahar
Latest News5 days ago
US offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA warns of ‘unprecedented’ civilian deaths if violence is not stopped
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban negotiating team member’s son killed in clashes in Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
U.S. issues new flight restrictions over Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
Female police officer assassinated in Kapisa
Latest News4 days ago
Sharp rise in IDPs across the country in past four months