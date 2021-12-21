Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: OIC conference out come for Afghanistan discussed

Published

9 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 21, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Islamabad hosts OIC summit on Afghanistan crisis

Published

1 day ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Efforts for recognition of IEA discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

December 19, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: International conferences on Afghanistan discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

December 17, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: December 17, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!