Tahawol
Tahawol: Mujahideen victory against Soviet invaders reviewed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
(Last Updated On: April 26, 2022)
Tahawol
Exclusive interview with Sayed Hussain Alami Balkhi, former minister of refugees and repatriation
(Last Updated On: April 23, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawool: IEA’s foreign policy reviewed after eight months of rule
(Last Updated On: April 21, 2022)
Tahawol2 mins ago
Tahawol: Mujahideen victory against Soviet invaders reviewed
World10 mins ago
Russian rockets hit Kyiv as UN chief visits
Latest News11 hours ago
US left behind $7 billion of military gear after troops withdrew: Pentagon
Latest News12 hours ago
Nine killed, 13 wounded in Mazar-e-Sharif blasts
Business12 hours ago
Beijing-Nangarhar Construction to build industrial park in Kabul
Herat4 weeks ago
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
Sport4 weeks ago
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
Latest News3 weeks ago
Over 50% of Afghans want to leave their country – Gallup poll
Sport4 weeks ago
Younis Khan, Umar Gul named as consultants of Afghan cricket team
Business4 weeks ago
Turkish company looks to invest $250 million in Afghanistan: IEA
Tahawol2 mins ago
Tahawol: Mujahideen victory against Soviet invaders reviewed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
Latest News3 days ago
Saar: Afghan acting defense minister’s remarks over Pakistani airstrikes discussed
Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: National budget delay discussed
Tahawol6 days ago
Exclusive interview with Sayed Hussain Alami Balkhi, former minister of refugees and repatriation
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA unveils segregation plan for male and female university students
-
World5 days ago
Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin to visit to Kyiv on Sunday, Zelenskiy says
-
Business5 days ago
IEA orders ministries to prioritize ‘generation of power through coal’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Defense minister warns insurgents against threatening Afghanistan’s security
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC to set up umbrellas, booths for Kabul traffic police
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNICEF director visits girls school; says ‘education must be above politics’
-
Featured5 days ago
UN chief heading to Turkey ahead of Moscow, Kyiv visits
-
Latest News4 days ago
Haqqani calls on former officials to return home, assures them of their security