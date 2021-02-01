Tahawol
Tahawol: Ministers working without taking oath of office discussed
Tahawol: Uncertainty in peace talks
Tahawol: Role of Russia, Iran in the Afghan peace process
Tahawol: Khalilzad mission approved by US
Taliban claims it has ‘no hand in civilian killings’
Japan pledges over $122 million in aid to Afghanistan for 2021
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Sola: The current state of peace talks discussed
Iran showcases drones amid growing tension with South Korea
Dozens killed in Niger attack
Afghan cricket team set to play ODI series in UAE
NDS arrests 130 people in 3 months for various crimes
Breakthrough expected in Gulf dispute with Qatar
Sola: Government’s reaction over Taliban’s recent remarks
Ariana News 8pm News: 30 Jan 2021
Tahawol: Uncertainty in peace talks
AIHRC reports sharp increase in assassinations last year
Commitment to peace is all that’s keeping Republic’s team in Doha
MPs call for ‘national treasure’ to be sent abroad for safekeeping
Abdullah urges talks team members to continue their efforts for peace
Ghani appoints Wahid Majroh as MoPH Acting Minister
Minister of mines concerned over widespread illegal mining
Merkel stresses need for a ceasefire during chat with Ghani
Afghanistan scores dismally on Corruption Perception Index