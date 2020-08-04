Tahawol
Tahawol: Logic in convening consultative Loya Jirga
(Last Updated On: August 4, 2020)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Arg-Sapidar turmoil over formation of cabinet
Tahawol
Tahawol: concerns on rising corruption in governmental offices
Tahawol
Tahawol: new round of Khalilzad’s trips
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: 29 killed in Nangarhar prison attack
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Logic in convening consultative Loya Jirga
Pas az khabar2 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: Nangarhar prison attack ends
Latest News3 hours ago
Three killed in clash with Taliban over rape accusation
Latest News4 hours ago
Andarabi claims new Daesh leader is a Haqqani member
Latest News3 weeks ago
Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Israel launches spy satellite to keep a better eye on enemies
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan customs revenue lost to ’embezzlement’
Latest News4 weeks ago
Car bomb kills public police commander – Nangarhar
Latest News4 weeks ago
Abdullah introduces list of cabinet nominees to Presidential Palace
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: 29 killed in Nangarhar prison attack
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Logic in convening consultative Loya Jirga
Pas az khabar2 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: Nangarhar prison attack ends
Morning News Show19 hours ago
Morning News Show: COVID-19 outbreak in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show: three-day ceasefire
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Clashes between Afghan, Pakistani troops leave 15 dead, 80 wounded – Kandahar
- Latest News5 days ago
Nine killed, more than 40 wounded in Logar car bomb blast
- Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan economic situation after Pandemic
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban third ceasefire discussed
- Latest News4 days ago
Ghani: another 500 Taliban prisoners will be released soon
- Latest News5 days ago
NASA sends rover to Mars to look for signs of microbial life
- Sola2 days ago
Sola: Ghani urges for consultative Jirga regarding remaining 400 Taliban prisoners
- Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show: three-day ceasefire