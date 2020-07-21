Tahawol
Tahawol: legal issues about releasing Taliban prisoners
(Last Updated On: July 21, 2020)
Tahawol: cabinet not introduced, High Reconciliation Council hasn’t started activity yet
(Last Updated On: July 20, 2020)
Tahawol: Pakistan’s missile attacks in eastern Afghanistan
Tahawol: bargains between Tehran, Kabul to solve border waters’ challenges
Sola: Insistence on start of Intra-Afghan dialogue
Bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees found – Turkey
Parliament rejects President Ghani’s proposed “Distarkhan-e-Millie” plan
Morning News Show: government’s plan named “Distarkhan-e-Millie”
ATN News Live Streaming
25,000 Refugees died in eight years while crossing Meditteranean, says Erdogan
US planning for post-peace agreement in Afghanistan
Afghanistan resumes Intl flights after three months of Coronavirus halt
US ‘Martyred’ Osama bin Laden: Imran Khan
Sola: challenges on remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
Zerbena: ‘Destarkhane Meli’ program launched
Sola: US officials’ stance regarding Afghan peace and war
A threat at Kabul’s southern gate: a security overview of Logar province
Taliban make big changes ahead of expected talks with Kabul
Pakistani shelling kills six civilians in Kunar
Husband arrested for stabbing his wife to death – Takhar
Taliban reject changes in prisoners’ list: sources
Seven Taliban militants killed in Paktia clash
Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 32 new death cases