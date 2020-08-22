Tahawol
Tahawol: Khalilzad urges gov’t, Taliban to “immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations”
(Last Updated On: August 22, 2020)
Tahawol: challenges in forming the cabinet
(Last Updated On: August 18, 2020)
Tahawol: Challenging Taliban prisoners release process discussed
(Last Updated On: August 17, 2020)
Tahawol: Interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, the Leader of Wahdat-e-Islami Party
(Last Updated On: August 16, 2020)
Sola13 mins ago
Sola: Trump emphasizes over troops pullout from Afghanistan
Featured26 mins ago
Pakistan takes steps to conform to UN sanctions against Afghan Taliban
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show Part1: Women and youth’s role in Afghan peace process
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show Part2: Efforts underway for bringing peace process
Latest News4 weeks ago
Mike Tyson’s comeback confirmed for September
Featured4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s T20I tour to Zimbabwe uncertain as dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan fresh fruit production increases by 25% this year
Latest News4 weeks ago
Political turmoil; four governors ruling Jawzjan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Remaining Taliban prisoners will not be released: Atmar
Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: Afghan refugee’s challenges in Greece
- Latest News5 days ago
Taliban seize Murghab district in Ghor province
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: Afghan refugee’s challenges in Greece
- Featured4 days ago
Taliban claim to be in control of Machalgho dam project
- Sola5 days ago
Sola: danger of releasing 400 remaining prisoners of Taliban
- Latest News3 days ago
Presidential Palace confirms prisoner release process has been suspended
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show part 2: security situation of Ghor
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Taliban prisoners releasing process discussed
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: 101st Independence day