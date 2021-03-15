Tahawol
Tahawol: Khalilzad’s meetings with Taliban and Afghan officials discussed
(Last Updated On: March 15, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Agenda of Moscow summit discussed
(Last Updated On: March 14, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Istanbul peace summit discussed
(Last Updated On: March 13, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Plans for formation of Interim government in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: March 12, 2021)
Sola13 mins ago
Sola: Preparations for Moscow meeting discussed
Tahawol26 mins ago
Latest News3 hours ago
US peace envoy meets with Afghan leaders in Kabul
Latest News3 hours ago
MPs call on govt to keep Afghan journalists safe
Latest News5 hours ago
Both sides to conflict gear up for Moscow peace summit
Latest News3 weeks ago
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Latest News3 weeks ago
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
Latest News4 weeks ago
Targeted killings taking serious toll on civil society and media: UN report
World4 weeks ago
Gunmen storm Nigerian school, kidnap ‘many’ students
Latest News3 weeks ago
MMA fighter ‘throws match’ after threatened in locker room
Sola13 mins ago
Tahawol26 mins ago
Sola24 hours ago
Sola: Preparations for Turkey and Russia peace summits discussed
Pas az khabar24 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: Officials cry foul over ethnicity and tribe categories for ID cards
Tahawol1 day ago
Trending
Business5 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines ‘loses $1m’ after Boeing impounded in Russia
Latest News4 days ago
Karzai says new US plan is best chance for peace
Latest News4 days ago
Blinken tells House Committee no decision yet on troops withdrawal
Latest News3 days ago
Turkey to host Afghan peace talks in April
Latest News3 days ago
UNSC calls for immediate end to alarming targeted attacks in Afghanistan
Latest News1 day ago
Sceptics warn Washington’s new peace plan could backfire
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan rights watchdog slams move to ban girls from singing
-
Featured2 days ago
Interior Minister warns against hasty withdrawal of foreign troops