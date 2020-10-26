Tahawol
Tahawol: Khalilzad emphasizes on immediate political settlement in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Second VP warns Taliban
Tahawol: Violence increased, Peace process protracted
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Afghan Former Ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal
Tahawol2 mins ago
Featured22 mins ago
Pakistan to cooperate with Afghanistan ‘regardless of who is in power’
Featured1 hour ago
Media watchdog warns of Taliban interference in Ghazni
Featured4 hours ago
UK’s Halo Trust hires former Taliban fighters to clear mines
Latest News6 hours ago
Three wounded in magnetic IED explosion in Kabul
Featured4 weeks ago
Taliban record video of their checkpoint actions close to Kabul
Featured3 weeks ago
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
Business3 weeks ago
Iran, Afghanistan to complete border railway station by end of Autumn
Featured3 weeks ago
Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash
Latest News3 weeks ago
Taliban must lower their violence: Miller
Pas az khabar16 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, Leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat Islami
Morning News Show22 hours ago
Morning News Show Part1: US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Sola3 days ago
Sola: Current situation of the Afghan peace process
Tahawol3 days ago
Pas az khabar3 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: 24 Afghan forces killed in Nimroz
