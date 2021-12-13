Tahawol
Tahawol: Issues around recognition of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 13, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: United Nations calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: December 12, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Tensions between foreign countries over Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 9, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Former US diplomat’s comments over withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 8, 2021)
Science & Technology56 mins ago
Turkey’s President says social media a ‘threat to democracy’
Latest News3 hours ago
Blinken calls Qatari Foreign Minister to discuss Afghan situation
Health4 hours ago
Almost 10 million children targeted in national polio immunization campaign
World6 hours ago
South Africa’s Ramaphosa has COVID-19 but symptoms mild, presidency says
Latest News7 hours ago
Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering
Latest News3 weeks ago
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
World4 weeks ago
Five security personnel killed in Pakistan attacks
Latest News4 weeks ago
One killed, two wounded in vehicle explosion in Kabul
Latest News3 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
Sport3 weeks ago
ACB announces Afghan women’s cricket will remain intact
Tahawol7 hours ago
Saar21 hours ago
Saar: Formation of Islamic Emirate’s new police forces discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with foreign countries discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Interviews3 days ago
Exclusive Interview with Mawlawi Alam Gul Haqqani, Head of Passport Department
Latest News5 days ago
Nangarhar residents get essential food aid from Bayat Foundation
Sport4 days ago
Afghan Olympic Committee urges athletes who fled to return home
World4 days ago
India armed forces head among 13 dead in helicopter crash
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
World4 days ago
Biden says putting U.S. troops on ground in Ukraine is ‘not on the table’
Latest News4 days ago
Haqqani’s lay foundation stone of new madrassa in Paktia
Latest News4 days ago
US will back education sector ‘conditionally’
Sport3 days ago
IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan